Sports Minute: CONCACAF Nations League semis in Houston, final at Cowboys

MIAMI (AP) - The United States will play Honduras in the CONCACAF Nations League semifinals on June 4 at the home of Major League Soccer's Houston Dynamo. The regional federation says the other semifinal between Mexico and Costa Rica will be played the same day at the stadium of the NFL's Houston Texans. The final and third-place game are June 7 at the home of the NFL's Dallas Cowboys.

