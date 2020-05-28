Sports Minute: Conference USA sets bowl lineup for 2020-25

DALLAS (AP) - Conference USA has secured its bowl lineup through the 2025 season with seven guaranteed postseason appearances each year. Conference USA will annually send teams to the Bahamas Bowl to face a Mid-American Conference opponent and to the New Orleans Bowl, against a Sun Belt team. The league has participated in all six Bahamas Bowls and has placed a team in the New Orleans Bowl 14 times in its first 18 years. The league already has extended its agreement with the Independence Bowl for 2021 and 2025. It will send a team to the Hawaii Bowl in 2020, 2022 and 2024. C-USA will have four or five other guaranteed slots annually from among 12 bowls.

