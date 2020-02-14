Sports Minute: Cora remorseful, Red Sox begin search for new manager
By JIMMY GOLEN
AP Sports Writer
BOSTON (AP) - The Boston Red Sox insist they won the 2018 World Series fairly even as they begin their search for a new manager after Alex Cora was let go for his role in a sign-stealing scandal. Cora left the team on Tuesday in what the Red Sox say was a mutual decision after baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred identified him as the ringleader in a cheating scheme with the 2017 Houston Astros. Cora took over in Boston the next year. He led the team to a franchise-record 108 victories and the World Series title. Major League Baseball is investigating whether Cora set up a similar cheating system in Boston. The team says no conclusions have been reached.
