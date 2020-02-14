Sports Minute: Cora remorseful, Red Sox begin search for new manager

By JIMMY GOLEN

AP Sports Writer

BOSTON (AP) - The Boston Red Sox insist they won the 2018 World Series fairly even as they begin their search for a new manager after Alex Cora was let go for his role in a sign-stealing scandal. Cora left the team on Tuesday in what the Red Sox say was a mutual decision after baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred identified him as the ringleader in a cheating scheme with the 2017 Houston Astros. Cora took over in Boston the next year. He led the team to a franchise-record 108 victories and the World Series title. Major League Baseball is investigating whether Cora set up a similar cheating system in Boston. The team says no conclusions have been reached.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.