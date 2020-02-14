Sports Minute: Costa Rica downs Panama 6-1 in Olympic qualifying tournament
HOUSTON (AP) - Melissa Herrera and Priscilla Chinchilla each scored two goals and Costa Rica beat Panama 6-1 to open the CONCACAF Women's Olympic Qualifying tournament. Raquel Rodriguez and Shirley Cruz also scored for Costa Rica. Katherine Castillo had the lone goal for Panama. Eight teams, including the top-ranked United States, are playing in the tournament. The top two teams will earn berths to the Tokyo Games this summer.
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
