Sports Minute: Cowboys may eye CBs with Jones squeezed by Prescott, Cooper

By The Associated Press



The Dallas Cowboys placed the franchise tag on quarterback Dak Prescott and reached a deal on a long-term contract with receiver Amari Cooper. Those two top priorities left Dallas unable to keep cornerback Byron Jones. The 2015 first-round pick is headed to Miami. With Robert Quinn headed to Chicago, a pass-rushing end has become a need. The same can be said for defensive tackle with Maliek Collins headed to the Raiders. Tight end Blake Jarwin's new contract signaled the end of Jason Witten's record-setting time in Dallas. Witten made it official by agreeing to a deal with the Raiders.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.