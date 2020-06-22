Sports Minute: Cowboys' Prescott signs $31M tag, still time for longer deal

By STEPHEN HAWKINS

AP Sports Writer

The Dallas Cowboys have their star quarterback under contract for the 2020 season. Dak Prescott has signed his $31.4 million tender under the franchise tag. That would be the richest one-year contract in franchise history. There are still just over three weeks left before a July 15 deadline for Prescott and the Cowboys to agree on a long-term deal. Prescott didn’t participate in the club’s virtual offseason program while unsigned. He played the final year of his rookie contract on just a $2 million salary last season. He was the 2016 NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year.

