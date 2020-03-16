Sports Minute: Cowboys put tag on Prescott, clock ticks on deal with Cooper
By SCHUYLER DIXON
AP Pro Football Writer
The Dallas Cowboys have placed their exclusive franchise tag on star quarterback Dak Prescott. The move secures the rights to Prescott for an estimated $31.5 million while the Cowboys and Prescott's representatives keep working on a long-term deal. They've been trying to get a contract completed for about a year. The tag on Prescott means the Cowboys are short on time to get an agreement with Amari Cooper before the receiver becomes an unrestricted free agent. Free agency opens when the new league year starts, currently set for Wednesday.
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
