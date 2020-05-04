Sports Minute: Cowboys sign Dalton, waive incumbent backup QB Cooper Rush

FRISCO, Texas (AP) - The Dallas Cowboys have made room for new backup quarterback Andy Dalton by waiving the player who sat behind Dak Prescott for most of the past three seasons. Cooper Rush saw mop-up duty in five games. Prescott hasn't missed a game in his four seasons. Dalton is guaranteed at least $3 million in his one-year contract. The investment in the former Cincinnati starter is the biggest in a backup quarterback for Dallas since Kyle Orton in 2012-13. The Bengals released Dalton after drafting Joe Burrow first overall.

