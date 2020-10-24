Sports Minute: Crew takes advantage of own goal in a 1-1 tie against Dynamo

HOUSTON (AP) — Victor Rodriguez's own-goal on a clearing attempt at the 67th minute helped the Columbus Crew salvage a 1-1 tie against the Houston Dynamo on Saturday.

Though the time of possession was largely even, Houston (4-7-9) failed to capitalize on a 24-6 shot advantage against the Crew (10-4-5).

Memo Rodriguez put the Dynamo on the board in the 37th minute when he punched in a short shot on a rebound off a deflected save by the keeper.

The Dynamo are unbeaten in the last eight meetings between the teams in Houston with the Crew’s last victory coming in 2011.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.