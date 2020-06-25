Sports Minute: Cubs announce deals with 3 draft picks

CHICAGO (AP) - The Chicago Cubs have finalized minor league deals with three more draft picks, including second-round selection Burl Carraway. Left-hander Luke Little and right-hander Koen Moreno also signed their contracts. Little was selected in the fourth round and Moreno went in the fifth. The Cubs announced first-round pick Ed Howard’s deal on Monday. Jordan Nwogu, an outfielder from the University of Michigan who went in the third at No. 88 overall, is the only unsigned pick for Chicago from this year’s amateur draft.

