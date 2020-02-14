Sports Minute: Czumbel leads UTSA over Rice 90-88 on late shot

HOUSTON (AP) - Erik Czumbel made a layup with two seconds remaining to lead UTSA to a 90-88 win over Rice on Saturday night. Jhivvan Jackson had 25 points to lead the Roadrunners. Keaton Wallace added 24 points. Ako Adams led the Owls with a season-high 21 points.

