Sports Minute: Czumbel leads UTSA over Rice 90-88 on late shot

2 weeks 5 days 5 hours ago Saturday, January 25 2020 Jan 25, 2020 January 25, 2020 8:17 PM January 25, 2020 in Sports - AP - Texas

HOUSTON (AP) - Erik Czumbel made a layup with two seconds remaining to lead UTSA to a 90-88 win over Rice on Saturday night. Jhivvan Jackson had 25 points to lead the Roadrunners. Keaton Wallace added 24 points. Ako Adams led the Owls with a season-high 21 points.

