Sports Minute: Davis scores 16 to carry Texas-Arlington over Troy 78-64

TROY, Ala. (AP) - Radshad Davis registered 16 points as Texas-Arlington beat Troy 78-64. Sam Griffin had 15 points for Texas-Arlington. David Azore added 13 points. Charles Norman scored a career-high 24 points for Troy, which has lost seven games in a row. Khalyl Waters added 11 points.

