Sports Minute: DeRozan's season-high 38 points helps Spurs top Jazz 127-120

DeRozan's season-high 38 points helps Spurs top Jazz 127-120

By RAUL DOMINGUEZ

Associated Press

SAN ANTONIO (AP) - DeMar DeRozan had a season-high 38 points and the San Antonio Spurs held on for a 127-120 victory over the Utah Jazz, snapping a three-game losing streak. DeRozan was 11-for-19 shooting, surpassing 1,000 points for the 10th straight season. He had 21 points in the second half, including a pair of mid-range jumpers from the right baseline in the final 3 minutes to help seal the victory. Donovan Mitchell had 31 points in 33 minutes and San Antonio native Jordan Clarkson added 20 points for the Jazz.

