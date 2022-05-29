Sports Minute: DeRozan, Spurs escape Warriors in overtime, 117-113

By RAUL DOMINGUEZ

Associated Press

SAN ANTONIO (AP) - DeMar DeRozan had 24 points and the San Antonio Spurs escaped with a 117-113 overtime victory over the short-handed Golden State Warriors. Dejounte Murray scored seven of his 15 points in overtime, and San Antonio won its eighth in 13 games. LaMarcus Aldridge added 17 points and 12 rebounds, and Patty Mills had 18 points. Alec Burks had 28 points and Glenn Robinson III added 25, including 15 in the first quarter, for Golden State. The Warriors were without starters D’Angelo Russell and Willie Cauley-Stein. Draymond Green had 10 points, 10 rebounds and nine assists in 36 minutes.

