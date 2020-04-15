Sports Minute: Defense tops draft list for Cowboys, new coach McCarthy

By The Associated Press



The Dallas Cowboys need help in the secondary and possibly with their pass rush in the draft, their first with Mike McCarthy as coach. The Cowboys have the 17th pick in the first round after not having a first-rounder last year following the trade for receiver Amari Cooper. With Cooper signing a $100 million, five-year contract, receiver would appear to be a secondary need in a draft deep at that position. Edge rusher K’Lavon Chaisson of LSU and Florida cornerback CJ Henderson are among the first-round possible selections.

