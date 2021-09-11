Sports Minute: Doncic notches triple double, Mavericks rout Warriors

By GRANT COHN

Associated Press

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) - Luka Doncic had 31 points, 15 assists and 12 rebounds in his ninth triple-double of the season, and the Dallas Mavericks routed the Golden State Warriors 141-121. Tim Hardaway Jr. scored 25 points, Kristaps Porzingis had 18 and Seth Curry added 17 off the bench for the Mavericks. They snapped the Warriors' four-game winning streak. D’Angelo Russell had 30 points and eight 3-pointers in the first half but injured his neck after falling and colliding with Dwight Powell during the third quarter. Russell returned for the start of the fourth but the Warriors were down by 19 at that point.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.