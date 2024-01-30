Sports Minute: Doncic, Powell lead Mavericks past Embiid-less 76ers, 109-91

By SCHUYLER DIXON

AP Sports Writer

DALLAS (AP) - Luka Doncic had 19 points and 12 assists, Dwight Powell scored 10 of his 19 points in a decisive third quarter and the Dallas Mavericks beat the Philadelphia 76ers 109-91. Powell was 5 of 6 from the field and had four of his season-high 12 rebounds in the third quarter. The Mavericks outscored the 76ers 32-16 in the period to turn a nine-point deficit into a 73-66 lead. Tobias Harris had 20 points and 10 rebounds for the 76ers. Philadelphia played its second game without Joel Embiid. He's sidelined by a torn ligament in a finger.

