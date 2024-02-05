Sports Minute: Doncic scores 29, leads Mavericks past Thunder, 107-97

By CLIFF BRUNT

AP Sports Writer

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) - Luka Doncic had 29 points and 11 rebounds to help the Dallas Mavericks beat the Oklahoma City Thunder 107-97 in a game that offered several tributes to Kobe Bryant. Bryant was killed in a helicopter crash on Sunday. There was a moment of silence during the pregame in Oklahoma City on Monday. The Mavericks took an 8-second violation in honor of the number Bryant wore to start his NBA career. The Thunder then took a 24-second shot clock violation in honor of the number Bryant wore for the second part of his NBA career.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.