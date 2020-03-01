Sports Minute: Doncic to miss Sunday's game at Minnesota with thumb sprain

By BRIAN HALL

Associated Press

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic will miss Sunday afternoon’s game in Minnesota because of a left thumb sprain and coach Rick Carlisle was unsure Doncic would be available Monday in Chicago. Carlisle said Doncic was dealing with the injury in Friday’s loss to Miami when he had 23 points, 10 assists and four rebounds. Dallas is also without Jalen Brunson (right shoulder sprain), Willie Cauley-Stein (personal reasons) and Dwight Powell (right Achilles surgery) against the Timberwolves. Carlisle said Cauley-Stein will rejoin the team in Chicago.

