Sports Minute: Doug Sanders, colorful 20-time winner without a major, dies

By DOUG FERGUSON

AP Golf Writer

The PGA Tour says Doug Sanders died Sunday morning in Houston at age 86. Sanders was one of golf's most colorful figures with his wardrobe and lifestyle. Sanders won 20 times on the PGA Tour, the first one as an amateur in the 1956 Canadian Open. But he is best known for the four times he was runner-up in a major. The most memorable was the 1970 British Open at St. Andrews when he missed a short par putt on the 18th hole. Jack Nicklaus beat him in a playoff the next day.

