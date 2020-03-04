Sports Minute: Eaton, Arkansas St. rally late, beat Georgia Southern 76-75

STATESBORO, Ga. (AP) - Marquis Eaton scored five points in the final 22 seconds, Christian Willis made two free throws with 1.8 seconds left, and Arkansas State rallied late to beat Georgia Southern 76-75. Georgia Southern will be the No. 5 seed in the conference tournament and earned a bye into the second round. Ninth-seeded Arkansas State plays at No. 8 seed Louisiana-Lafayette in the first round. Eaton made a layup with seven seconds to go and Elijah McCadden made two free throws on the other end to make it 75-74, but Willis hit two foul shots to cap the scoring with 1.8 seconds remaining.

