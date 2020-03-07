Sports Minute: FC Dallas ties Impact on Pepi's stoppage time goal
FRISCO, Texas (AP) - Ricardo Pepi scored a stoppage-time goal to help FC Dallas tie the Montreal Impact 2-2. Maximiliano Urruti scored twice for Montreal in the MLS matchup in Texas.
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
More News
News Video
-
Missing Vietnam Valley Veteran to be honored 50 years later
-
Valley congressman details COVID-19 spending package
-
City ordinance: McAllen residents to pickup leaves on property to prevent drainage...
-
Public intoxication charge for sleeping in the car
-
Sullivan City police chief to take on top cop position in Alamo