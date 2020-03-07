Sports Minute: FC Dallas ties Impact on Pepi's stoppage time goal

FRISCO, Texas (AP) - Ricardo Pepi scored a stoppage-time goal to help FC Dallas tie the Montreal Impact 2-2. Maximiliano Urruti scored twice for Montreal in the MLS matchup in Texas.

