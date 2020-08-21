Sports Minute: Febres, Ramey lead Texas past Central Michigan 87-76

By MARK ROSNER

Associated Press

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) - Jase Febres established season-bests with 23 points and seven 3-point baskets, and Texas defeated Central Michigan 87-76 after trailing by nine in the first half. Courtney Ramey added a career-best 20 points for Texas (9-1) and Matt Coleman scored 12.

