Sports Minute: Febres, Ramey lead Texas past Central Michigan 87-76

8 months 1 week 15 hours ago Saturday, December 14 2019 Dec 14, 2019 December 14, 2019 2:34 PM December 14, 2019 in Sports - AP - Texas

By MARK ROSNER
Associated Press

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) - Jase Febres established season-bests with 23 points and seven 3-point baskets, and Texas defeated Central Michigan 87-76 after trailing by nine in the first half. Courtney Ramey added a career-best 20 points for Texas (9-1) and Matt Coleman scored 12.

