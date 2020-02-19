Sports Minute: Freshman Baker's 20 points helps lead Texas over TCU

By JIM VERTUNO

AP Sports Writer

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) - Freshman Will Baker scored a season-high 20 points as Texas snapped a four-game losing skid with a 70-56 win over TCU. Baker was a top recruit when he signed with Texas but has struggled to get into the lineup this season. That changed with a season-ending injury to Jericho Sims and Baker responded with a huge game. Andrew Jones added 21 points and a made a big 3-pointer late to help put the game away. Desmond Bane scored 13 for TCU but was scoreless in the second half.

