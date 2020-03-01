Sports Minute: Garcia wins unanimous decision over Vargas at welterweight

By Associated Press



FRISCO, Texas (AP) - Mikey Garcia defeated Jessie Vargas in a 12-round unanimous decision in a welterweight bout. Garcia rebounded from his first career loss last March, when he moved up two weight classes from lightweight and lost to IBF 147-pound champion Errol Spence Jr. Elsewhere on the Frisco card, Roman “Chocolatito” Gonzalez scored a ninth-round TKO over Kal Yafai to win the WBA super flyweight title and Julio Cesar Gonzalez successfully defended his WBC flyweight championship with a unanimous 12-round decision over Jay Harris.

