Sports Minute: Giants QB Jones learning another new offense in Year 2

By TOM CANAVAN

AP Sports Writer

Daniel Jones’ second season with the New York Giants is starting the same way as his rookie year: He’s learning a new offense. It’s one of the problems playing on a bad team. There are coaching changes. Pat Shurmur is out after winning nine games in two years. Joe Judge is in. Everything is new. The coaches are new. The offense is new. Learning is even new in a world fighting a pandemic that has made social distancing the new norm. Remote learning is the name of the game for now.

