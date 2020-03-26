Sports Minute: Gibson scores 20, North Texas beats Charlotte 81-72

DENTON, Texas (AP) - Umoja Gibson scored 20 points as North Texas extended its home winning streak to nine games, topping Charlotte 81-72. Zachary Simmons had 17 points and seven rebounds for North Texas. Javion Hamlet added 15 points and Deng Geu had 12 points and 10 rebounds. Jahmir Young had 21 points for the 49ers. Drew Edwards added 16 points. Malik Martin had 15 points.

