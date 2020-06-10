Sports Minute: Golf passes initial test with no positive virus results

By DOUG FERGUSON

AP Golf Writer

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) - The PGA Tour is not just picking up where it left off. There are new policies in place, such as testing players and caddies for the new coronavirus and wiping off flagsticks and rakes. This could take some getting used to based on the old habits seen during practice at the Charles Schwab Challenge. Rory McIlroy is preaching patience for TV viewers who notice violations in social distancing. The first big result came when the tour said no one has tested positive for the virus. Now it's time for the first competition in three months with a stacked field.

