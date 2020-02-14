Sports Minute: Griffin: Pelicans project Zion Williamson debut for Jan. 22

By BRETT MARTEL

AP Sports Writer

METAIRIE, La. (AP) - Pelicans basketball operations chief David Griffin says Zion Williamson is scheduled to make his regular season debut on Jan. 22 when New Orleans hosts the the San Antonio Spurs. The former Duke star and top overall pick in the draft has missed New Orleans’ first 41 games this season while rehabilitating from arthroscopic surgery to repair the lateral meniscus in his right knee. The timeline set for his return calls for Williamson to miss three more games. The Pelicans resume play Thursday night at home against Utah.

