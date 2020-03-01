Sports Minute: Harden's 37 points leads Rockets over Knicks 123-112

By KRISTIE RIEKEN

AP Sports Writer

HOUSTON (AP) - James Harden scored 37 points, and the Houston Rockets beat the New York Knicks 123-112 for their fourth straight victory. Harden had 31 by halftime, helping Houston to a 72-57 lead at the break. He cooled down eventually, but his first-half work put the Rockets in control against the struggling Knicks, who lost their fourth in a row. The Knicks got 21 points from RJ Barrett, and Julius Randle added 17 points with 12 rebounds.

