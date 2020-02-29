Sports Minute: Harden scores 40 to lead Rockets over Hornets 125-110
By KRISTIE RIEKEN
AP Sports Writer
HOUSTON (AP) - James Harden had 40 points and 11 assists, and the short-handed Houston Rockets overcame an early deficit to beat the Charlotte Hornets 125-110. It’s the third straight win for Houston, and Charlotte’s fourth consecutive loss and 12th in 13 games.
