Sports Minute: Harden with 37; Rockets end skid in 117-111 win over 'Wolves

By KRISTIE RIEKEN
AP Sports Writer

HOUSTON (AP) - James Harden had 37 points and the Houston Rockets snapped a four-game skid with a 117-111 win over the Minnesota Timberwolves on Tuesday night. The Rockets trailed for much of the early part of this game, but used a big run in the third quarter to take the lead and hold on for the win. It was a much-needed victory for a team which called a blowout loss to Orlando on Sunday night “rock bottom.”

