Sports Minute: Heat spoil Doncic's 21st birthday, top Mavericks 126-118

MIAMI (AP) - Jimmy Butler scored 26 points, Duncan Robinson added 24 and the Miami Heat scored the first 13 points of the fourth quarter to spark a 126-118 win over the Dallas Mavericks and spoil Luka Doncic’s 21st birthday. Goran Dragic and Kendrick Nunn each had 16 points for Miami. Seth Curry had a career-high 37 points for Dallas while shooting 13 for 15 from the field and 8 for 9 from 3-point range. Kristaps Porzingis scored 24 points and grabbed 13 rebounds. Doncic had 23 points and 10 assists.
