Sports Minute: Heat spoil Doncic's 21st birthday, top Mavericks 126-118

By TIM REYNOLDS

AP Basketball Writer

MIAMI (AP) - Jimmy Butler scored 26 points, Duncan Robinson added 24 and the Miami Heat scored the first 13 points of the fourth quarter to spark a 126-118 win over the Dallas Mavericks and spoil Luka Doncic’s 21st birthday. Goran Dragic and Kendrick Nunn each had 16 points for Miami. Seth Curry had a career-high 37 points for Dallas while shooting 13 for 15 from the field and 8 for 9 from 3-point range. Kristaps Porzingis scored 24 points and grabbed 13 rebounds. Doncic had 23 points and 10 assists.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.