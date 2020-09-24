Sports Minute: High-powered offenses headline Cowboys visiting Seahawks

By The

Associated Press



SEATTLE (AP) — DALLAS (1-1) at SEATTLE (2-0)

Sunday, 4:25 p.m. ET, Fox

OPENING LINE - Seahawks by 3 ½

RECORD VS. SPREAD - Cowboys 0-2; Seahawks 2-0

SERIES RECORD - Cowboys lead 11-9

LAST MEETING - Cowboys beat Seahawks 24-22, Jan. 5, 2019 at Dallas

LAST WEEK - Cowboys beat Falcons 40-39; Seahawks beat Patriots 35-30

AP PRO32 RANKING - Cowboys No. 14; Seahawks No. 3.

COWBOYS OFFENSE - OVERALL (2), RUSH (11), PASS (3).

COWBOYS DEFENSE - OVERALL (24), RUSH (21), PASS (23).

SEAHAWKS OFFENSE - OVERALL (10), RUSH (17), PASS (6).

SEAHAWKS DEFENSE - OVERALL (32), RUSH (2), PASS (32).

STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES - Last time these teams met was in wild-card round of 2018 playoffs. ... The Cowboys lead the NFL with 41 plays of least 10 yards; Seahawks have allowed the most with 47. ... Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy has faced the Seahawks nine previous times, the most of any non-division opponent in his career, and is 5-4 in those nine games. ... Cowboys QB Dak Prescott became the first QB with 400 yards passing and three rushing TDs in a game in last week’s win over Atlanta. ... Prescott has 24 rushing TDs since entering the league in 2016, most among QBs. ... Prescott’s next TD passing is his 100th. He'll join Cam Newton and Jeff Garcia as the only players with at least 100 TD passes and at least 20 TD rushes in first five seasons. ... The win over Atlanta last week was Prescott’s first when tied or trailing in the fourth quarter or overtime since beating the Seahawks in playoffs during 2018 season. ... RB Ezekiel Elliott stands third in the NFL with 185 yards rushing -- the most through two games in his five seasons -- and has another 64 yards receiving. ... WR Amari Cooper had his 20th career 100-yard receiving game in Week 2. ... LB Jaylon Smith is one of four LBs with 10 or more tackles in the first two games. ... Dallas could be without CBs Chidobe Awuzie and Trevon Diggs. ... The Seahawks are seeking 3-0 start for the seventh time in franchise history and second time under Pete Carroll. Previous was 2013. ... QB Russell Wilson tied career high with five TD passes last week vs. the Patriots, Wilson's fourth career game with five TDs. ... Wilson is the fourth QB in league history to throw four or more TDs in first two games of season. He's the third player in Super Bowl era with nine or more TDs and one or zero interceptions in first two weeks. The other two (Patrick Mahomes 2018, Peyton Manning 2013) went on to win MVP award. ... Chris Carson is the only running back in the league with TD catches in each of first two weeks. Carson has three TD catches, zero rushing TDs. ... WR DK Metcalf is one of two wide receivers with at least 90 yards receivin and a TD catch in each of first two games. Atlanta’s Calvin Ridley is the other. ... The Seahawks rank 32nd in the league in total defense and pass defense. Their 831 pass yards allowed are second most in first two weeks of a season in league history. ... Seahawks are second in run defense, giving up 69.5 yards per game. ... Seattle LB/DE Bruce Irvin and DB Marquise Blair are out the for season after each suffered torn ACL in knee in Week 2. ... SS Jamal Adams has led Seattle in tackles in each of the first two games. Adams has two of Seattle’s three sacks. ... CB Quinton Dunbar had his first interception with Seahawks in Week 2. ... Fantasy tip: Considering the injuries in the Cowboys' secondary and the Seahawks problems stopping the pass, any wide receivers are a good bet this week.

