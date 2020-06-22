Sports Minute: High schools push ahead for fall football amid pandemic

By JIM VERTUNO

AP Sports Writer

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) - High schools across the country are trying to figure out how and when students will return to classrooms this fall. Many of them are also making sure their star quarterbacks and other athletes will be in top shape when they do. Dozens of states are letting athletes on campus for summer conditioning programs before teachers have figured out how to hold classroom instruction. And some already have been sent scrambling when a player tests positive for the coronavirus. Some experts are asking if the return to high schools is too soon.

