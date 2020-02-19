Sports Minute: Hinchcliffe gets Indy 500 ride, 3 total races with Andretti

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - James Hinchcliffe has put together a three-race deal with Andretti Autosport that includes the Indianapolis 500. Hinchcliffe abruptly lost his ride with Arrow McLaren late last year and has been working all winter to save his 2020 season. He landed enough sponsorship from Genesys and then took that funding to Andretti. The Canadian is slotted to race both the road course at Indy, the Indy 500 and at Texas. He's still trying to fill the remainder of his 2020 schedule.

