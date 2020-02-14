Sports Minute: Hintz scores 2, Dallas beats St. Louis 3-2 in overtime

By WARREN MAYES

Associated Press

ST. LOUIS (AP) - Roope Hintz scored the game-winner at 2:19 of overtime and finished with two goals, leading the Dallas Stars to a 3-2 victory over the St. Louis Blues. Hintz flipped in a wrist shot from the right faceoff circle for the winner and his 17th goal of the season. Jamie Benn also scored for Dallas. Anton Khudobin made 23 saves. Colton Parayko scored two first-period goals for the Blues.

