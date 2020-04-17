x

Sports Minute: Hopkins not surprised by trade, ready to help Cardinals

2 hours 51 minutes 27 seconds ago Friday, April 17 2020 Apr 17, 2020 April 17, 2020 12:51 PM April 17, 2020 in Sports - AP - Texas

By DAVID BRANDT
AP Sports Writer

The Arizona Cardinals surprised a lot of the NFL when they landed elite receiver DeAndre Hopkins in a trade with the Houston Texans. One of the few people who wasn't surprised was Hopkins. The seven-year veteran said he had heard rumors a trade could happen as far back as last season. Hopkins said he's happy to join Arizona's offense that includes second-year quarterback Kyler Murray and veteran receiver Larry Fitzgerald. Hopkins has three years remaining on a five-year, $81 million contract he signed in 2017.

