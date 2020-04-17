Sports Minute: Hopkins not surprised by trade, ready to help Cardinals
By DAVID BRANDT
AP Sports Writer
The Arizona Cardinals surprised a lot of the NFL when they landed elite receiver DeAndre Hopkins in a trade with the Houston Texans. One of the few people who wasn't surprised was Hopkins. The seven-year veteran said he had heard rumors a trade could happen as far back as last season. Hopkins said he's happy to join Arizona's offense that includes second-year quarterback Kyler Murray and veteran receiver Larry Fitzgerald. Hopkins has three years remaining on a five-year, $81 million contract he signed in 2017.
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
