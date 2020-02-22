Sports Minute: Hot-shooting Texas A&M beats Mississippi State 87-75

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (AP) - Josh Nebo matched a career high with 21 points, Savion Flagg added 15 points and 10 rebounds and Texas A&M had its best shooting performance of the season in an 87-75 victory over Mississippi State. Wendell Mitchell scored all 20 of his points in the second half for Texas A&M, which collected its second NET top 50 win of the week. Quenton Jackson added 18 points and Emanuel Miller had 10. The Aggies shot 59.6%, besting their previous high mark of 56% in the season opener against Northwestern State. Tyson Carter scored 19 points to lead Mississippi State.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.