Sports Minute: Houston's O'Brien prepares for 1st draft as general manager

4 hours 52 minutes 54 seconds ago Thursday, April 16 2020 Apr 16, 2020 April 16, 2020 2:03 PM April 16, 2020 in Sports - AP - Texas

By KRISTIE RIEKEN
AP Sports Writer

As Bill O’Brien prepares for his first draft as both coach and general manager of the Houston Texans, he isn’t sure how much any rookie will contribute this season with the nationwide sports shutdown because of the new coronavirus. O’Brien has worked as both the team’s coach and general manager since Brian Gaine was fired in June after less than 1 ½ years on the job. He was officially made general manager by team owner Cal McNair in January, not long after the Texans squandered a 24-0 lead in a 51-31 loss to Kansas City in the playoffs.

