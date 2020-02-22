Sports Minute: Igbanu scores 23 to carry Tulsa past SMU 79-57

TULSA, Okla. (AP) - Martins Igbanu had 23 points as Tulsa easily beat SMU 79-57. Tyson Jolly led the Mustangs with 18 points. Tulsa shot 59% in the second half to break the game open. The Golden Hurricanes are a half-game behind league-leading Houston, which lost at Memphis 60-59 earlier in the day. The Golden Hurricanes retired the No. 32 jersey of legend Bobby “Bingo" Smith in the first half and honored the 2000 Elite Eight team.

