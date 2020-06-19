Sports Minute: Independent Atlantic League cancels season due to virus

LANCASTER, Pa. (AP) - The independent Atlantic League won’t be able to play this season because of the coronavirus pandemic, and its Sugar Land Skeeters will host a four-team circuit whose managers are to include Roger Clemens, Pete Incaviglia and Greg Swindell. The Atlantic League says the High Point Rockers, Long Island Ducks and Southern Maryland Blue Crabs are working with several professional clubs to put together a 70-game schedule starting in mid-July and that will by followed by five-game championship series at the end of September. Sugar Land will host a four-team league from July 3 through Aug. 23.

