Sports Minute: Indian Open latest European Tour event postponed by virus

NEW DELHI (AP) - The Hero Indian Open is the latest European Tour event to be postponed because of the new coronavirus. The tournament is co-sanctioned with the Asian Tour. The decision follows travel advisories from the Indian government. That makes four European Tour events that have been postponed because of the virus. The Kenya Open was supposed to be played this week. Two other events in Malaysia and China in April previously were postponed. That means rank-and-file European Tour members will go nearly two months before playing. The next scheduled event on the European Tour is to start April 30 in Spain.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.