Sports Minute: IndyCar gets through well-screened, delayed opener in Texas

By STEPHEN HAWKINS

AP Sports Writer

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) - There was plenty of uncertainty for IndyCar after more than eight months without a race. Scott Dixon and another pair of former champions used their experience for podium finishes at Texas. The open-wheel series finally opened its season delayed because of the pandemic by getting through a long and well-screened day without any real issues. There were the health screening everyone had to go through just to get inside the track. There were also the new protective windscreens over the cockpits of the cars. Five-time champion Dixon won the race ahead of Simon Pagenaud and defending series champion Josef Newgarden.

