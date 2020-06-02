Sports Minute: IndyCar restart at Texas before another month to race again

By STEPHEN HAWKINS

AP Sports Writer

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) - IndyCar drivers were already in sunny Florida to start their season around spring break. They will finally get to race nearly three months later, and then have another significant gap between races. The season opener was supposed to be March 15 on the streets of St. Petersburg, Florida. Now it will be Saturday at the fast 1 1/2-mile track in Texas with an all-in-one-day opener. Practice, qualifying and the 200-lap race will be held on the same day at Texas Motor Speedway. There will then be nearly a month before they race again July 4 on the road course at Indianapolis.

