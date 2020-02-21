Sports Minute: It's champs vs. cheaters as Nats and Astros meet Saturday

By KRISTIE RIEKEN

AP Sports Writer

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) - It will be champs vs. cheaters in a World Series rematch when the Washington Nationals and Houston Astros play their exhibition opener on Saturday night. The last time these teams met, the Nationals were celebrating their first World Series title in Houston after winning Game 7 at Minute Maid Park. The Astros have since become the league's villains, with a sign-stealing scandal sullying their reputation and casting a shadow on their 2017 title.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.