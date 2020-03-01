Sports Minute: Jackson takes over down the wire leading UTSA past UAB

SAN ANTONIO (AP) - Jhivvan Jackson scored 28 points with six 3-pointers, Keaton Wallace scored 18 and UTSA beat UAB 66-59. Wallace also grabbed nine rebounds and Luka Barisic collared seven boards for UTSA. Jordan Brinson's layup with 4:53 left extended UAB's lead to 55-46 before Jackson hit back-to-back 3s and Byron Frohnen made a layup. Jackson kept up the heat with two foul shots and successive 3s and the Blazers were done. Jackson scored half his game total in 2-1/2 minutes. Tyreek Scott-Grayson led the Blazers with 18 points.

