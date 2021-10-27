Sports Minute: Jarreau, Mills lead No. 25 Houston past UConn 63-59

HOUSTON (AP) - DeJon Jarreau had 18 points, 11 rebounds and eight assists, Caleb Mills scored 20 points and No. 25 Houston beat UConn 63-59. Jarreau and Mills combined for the final 17 points, including 12 free throws, as Houston overcame a six-point deficit in the final 5:15. Christian Vital scored 14 points, and Isaiah Whaley added 13 points and 11 rebounds for the Huskies, who lost their third straight.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.