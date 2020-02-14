Sports Minute: Johns, Comeau help Stars beat Lundqvist, Rangers 5-3

By DENIS P. GORMAN

Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) - Joe Pavelski scored power-play goals 16 seconds apart, Stephen Johns and Blake Comeau helped chase Rangers goalie Henrik Lundqvist and the Dallas Stars beat New York 5-3. Johns and Comeau scored 4:04 apart in the second period and Corey Perry also scored for Dallas, which improved to 30-18-4 with its second straight win. Anton Khudobin stopped 33 of 36 shots. Pavel Buchnevich and Brett Howden scored first period power-play goals for the Rangers, and Brendan Lemieux added another on a man-advantage in the third.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.