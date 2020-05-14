Sports Minute: Johnson, McIlroy prepare for golf return before TV audience

By DOUG FERGUSON

AP Golf Writer

Dustin Johnson had not played golf in 51 days until he went out last Sunday. He figured he better get his game sharp for his return to televised golf and for Rory McIlroy. That's his partner in a charity skins match this Sunday against Rickie Fowler and Matthew Wolff. All four live in South Florida. They know this is a chance for live golf to be on TV again, and to set an example. The match will include some of the health practices the PGA Tour has in place for its real return next month in Texas.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.